Ronald Mashinga, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Soccer Coaches Association (Zisca) Bulawayo interim treasurer Kudzayi Mhandire is encouraging young coaches to join the organisation as part of their revival efforts.

The Ciwu coach said there has been a low attendance by young coaches since the revival of Zisca Bulawayo in September this year.

“The platform is not for elderly coaches only, but also for young coaches. They must not shy away and we also must encourage the youths to join Zisca Bulawayo,” said Mhandire.

“It is a privilege to be sitting next to Agent Sawu. To a certain extent, we must take this opportunity to better ourselves because you might need assistance in drills of goalkeeping and finishing; it becomes easy because you have met.”

Zisca Bulawayo has experienced coaches such as Sawu, Barry Daka, Bongani Mafu, Shepherd Ndadzungira and Cornelius Gumbo, among others.

“We interact at these meetings and that is where we learn football because football is a learning process. Even though you might be young or inexperienced, the platform is there to develop your coaching skills,” said Mhandire.

He said there is no discrimination in the organisation. “Whether you are coaching a club, primary or secondary school or women, you are a coach. We are all equal regardless of possessing a Caf A, Caf B or Level One coaching licence. This is how we better our football.”

Zisca Bulawayo will elect a substantive committee on December 6.