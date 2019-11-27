Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

ABOUT 20 companies have been shortlisted to start production within the ZimCoke plant in Kwekwe once the company resumes normal operations early next year.

ZimCoke Private Limited took over coke ovens within the defunct Zisco premises under a $255 million deal that has paved way for the revival of the steel giant.

In an interview the company’s consultant, Mr Eddie Cross, said interest has been shown from all over the world by companies who want to operate within the ZimCoke plant.

“We have a lot of contractors lined up, in fact, so far we have about 20 companies that are lined up to start work. We have a cocktail of local and foreign companies who are awaiting to start work,” he said.

Mr Cross said paperwork was being finalised as the company gears up to commence production early next year. A team of experts recently visited the plant to make assessments and recommendations.

“We had a team of technical experts, some from South Africa, and some from Europe who were recently on the ground to make assessments and help with feasibility studies.

“As you are aware, we are currently working on the renovations of the coke ovens with the prospects of commencing production anytime next year,” said Mr Cross.

He said much of the paperwork had been done, including the settling of the debt with German Bank, KfW, at advanced stages.

“We have agreed with KfW in principle, the deal has been approved, we are now awaiting the signing of the agreement by the Attorney General, which should happen before the end of the year,” said Mr Cross.

He said most of the paperwork should be done by end of the year enabling the company to commence production next year.

Mr Cross said the transfer of assets by the defunct steel giant was also a sticking issue, yet to be finalised.

“Ziscosteel has not been operational for close to eleven years, and there are so many processes that we should go through to ensure that the assets are fully transferred to us.

“We are also hopeful that we will be done by the end of the year in that regard as we have taken significant strides,” he said.

The company is expected to create more than 1 000 direct and indirect jobs. ZimCoke and Zisco signed an agreement of sale in 2017 under which ZimCoke bought the coke-making assets of Zisco consisting of the plant and machinery, land and buildings, and associated infrastructure of coal handling and locomotives.