Walter Mswazie in Masvingo

Chipindura Primary School from Bindura District in Mashonaland Central emerged winners of the Jikinya Dance Festival during a two-day competition that ended at Masvingo Polytechnic yesterday.

The school which was a marvel to watch on the dance floor won the competition last year and once again, beat nine others with their Mbende Jerusalema traditional dance. To show their greatness, Chipindura went on to win a choral competition which was held yesterday.

School head, Tawanda Damiso, could not hide his excitement as he was full of praise for his students whose captain, Takudzwa Kakuruwo, also proved to be an all-rounder as he passed his 2019 Grade Seven exams with five units.

“I’m very happy with the performance of my pupils who have shown the country that they are the champions in dancing Mbende Jerusalema. I sent my coach, Farai Meki, to Gutu where the dance originated to research more about the dance. I’m happy that we even beat a school from the district despite them being the originating district.

“I’m also elated that my captain has passed with five units and got a scholarship to proceed to Form One next year,” said Damiso.

Takudzwa revealed the secret behind their performances saying they believed in team work and perseverance.

“Our coach taught us that unity is the best strategy to win any competition. I’ll continue doing traditional dance as I’m passionate about it.

“Those who are sceptical about such dances should learn to appreciate our culture and start embracing it as it does not have any connection with evil spirits, as believed by some,” said Takudzwa.

For winning the competition, Chipindura walked away $5 000 richer while second winners, Chiedza from Kwekwe won $4 000. Arnold from Makoni District in Manicaland were given $3 000. The remaining seven participants, Glen View (Harare), St Joseph of Goromonzi, Manyame of Chinhoyi, Mkhithika Thebe from Bulawayo, Sihlengeni of Umzingwane, Lwendulo from Hwange and Gumunyu from Bikita received medals.

Chiedza also walked away with $1 000 after impressing with the best common dance – Mbakumba. They were also presented with the Hope Sadza trophy.

Bulawayo’s Mkhithika Thebe on the other hand, got a gong and $500 for being the most harmonious group. – @walterbmswazie2