Mthabisi Tshuma, Business Correspondent

A LOCAL micro-finance organisation, Portify Investments, has invited Bulawayo businesswomen for a month-long free entrepreneurship training programme.

The initiative called “Purse on Point” is aimed at capacitating women entrepreneurs and is being funded by the United States’ State Department and implemented by World Learning, that country’s international development unit.

The project will be held in January next year in three countries namely Zimbabwe in Bulawayo, South Africa in Mpumalanga and in Uganda at Kasaana in Luweero district.

Portify Investments founder, Miss Thubelihle Ndlovu, urged business women from around the city to take up the initiative with both hands.

“The training programme is a once in a lifetime opportunity and is specifically for business women in Bulawayo. Thus, this is a chance for them to gain more skills in the business industry,” she said.

“The main aim of the Purse on Point project is to catalyse the bridging of the financial exclusion gap among women in Africa by offering financial literacy and entrepreneurship training as well as other business scaling-up opportunities.”

Miss Ndlovu said those keen to participate should at least have been running some business for over six months and be aged above 20 years.

The participants will be trained by renowned economic experts and have opportunity to share experiences.

“This is a great deal especially for young businesswomen as 40 participants will be selected to join the training programme that will be held at the Bulawayo American Corner,” she said.

“Those interested can apply online at the Purse on Point website or drop applications at Bulawayo American Corner.” The deadline for submitting applications is December 13. — @mthabisi_mthire.