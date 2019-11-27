Ronald Mashinga, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Golf Course Superintendent Association (ZGCSA) secretary-general Tizai Sithole attended an African Turf Academy conference in Pretoria, South Africa, at the weekend.

African Turf Academy targets aspiring professional golfers that are keen on understanding the management of golf courses.

It also provides the only internationally recognised greenkeeping qualifications in Africa. The academy hosted the conference in partnership with Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC) Elmwood campus, an institution that offers courses in agriculture, business management, animal care, garden design, horticulture, science and technology, among others.

“I heard about Elmwood through the R&A website, when I was looking for educational opportunities in greenkeeping. I will forever be grateful for the opportunity,” said Sithole.

In 2017, Sithole was enrolled at the SRUC Elmwood campus and was awarded the R&A scholarship in greenkeeping.

“I used to work as a farm manager, then agronomist and marketing officer in fresh produce. After that, I fell in love with turf management and landscaping, and this is when I discovered the marginal gap in training and skills development in greenkeeping in my country.” Sithole said.

He is expected back in the country today for the two-day golf course and equipment management symposium at ZRP Golf Club.

Rain Bird Irrigation will be represented by Donald Matthews, who is also the manager of Golf Africa.

Kenyan manufacturing company TML has sent its director Philip Ochola to the workshop scheduled for Friday.