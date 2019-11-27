Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent

SEVERAL properties in Gwanda’s central business district (CBD) were destroyed by a hailstorm which was accompanied by strong winds on Monday afternoon.

The storm also plunged the CBD into darkness as some Zesa cables snapped under the weight of falling trees. By last night some parts of the CBD were still without electricity. Some billboards and signposts were uprooted too.

The hailstorm which lasted about 10 minutes swept through the CBD causing severe damage.

When a Chronicle news crew conducted a survey after the incident, Gwanda Municipality Fire Brigade Department officers were working to remove large trees which had been uprooted by the heavy wind from the roads.

The incident came after several houses in the mining town were destroyed by heavy rains which hit the area last week.

In an interview, Gwanda District Civil Protection Committee Chairperson, Ms Kiliboni Ndou who is also the District Development Coordinator said the rains had caused damage mainly in the CBD.

‘’We received rains which caused damage to several buildings in the CBD. Houses and business premises had their roofs blown off, trees were uprooted while Zesa cables snapped. So far I know of damage which occurred in the CBD but we are in the process of getting more reports from other parts of the district,’’ she said.

One of the affected residents, Mr Sindiso Ncube who lives in the CBD said part of the roof of his house was blown away.

He said luckily no one was injured as his family sought refuge in one of the rooms which was not affected.

“There was a hailstorm which was accompanied by strong winds which hit the area. The winds blew away the roof of my sitting room and main bedroom. We were shocked as everything was sudden.

“At one point the clouds were building up and the next moment a heavy storm started. It was very violent and before I knew it my roof had been blown away,” he said.

“We had to quickly move the furniture which was in the affected rooms into the other rooms. Some of the property was heavily soaked by water while some of the electric gadgets were also damaged by water. It’s a relief that no one was injured as we managed to escape and hid in the other rooms. The rains lasted for about 10 minutes but they really caused severe damage.’’

Gwanda Municipality’s environmental management works committee chairperson, Clr Thulani Moyo said minimal damage was recorded in the high density suburbs as most of the damage was recorded in the CBD.

“It appears the rains caused damage mainly in the CBD and then in the high density areas we have isolated cases of durawalls collapsing. The assessment is, however, still ongoing. This incident comes after several homes in Spitzkop North Extension were damaged by rains sometime last week,’’ he said.

The councillor of Ward Three, Knowledge Ndlovu, said he had received a report of a house which was damaged by the rains in Jacaranda Suburb. — @DubeMatutu