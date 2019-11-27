Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE country’s soccer giants Highlanders and Caps United contributed two players each to the 11 Castle Lager Soccer Stars of the Year that were selected today.

Highlanders goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda who has 16 clean sheets and man-of-the moment Prince Dube made it from Bulawayo giants, with Caps United’s pair of Joel Ngodzo and Phinias Bamusi making it into the final 11.

Bamusi and Sibanda were part of the players that made it into last year’s Soccer Stars of the Year calendar.

Former Chicken Inn striker and the league’s leading scorer with 14 goals Clive Augusto who is now in the books of the South African club Maritzburg United, Evans Katema of Dynamos who scored seven goals for Mushowani Stars before joining Dembare midseason, ZPC Kariba’s Ian Nekati, FC Platinum’s Never Tigere, Ralph Kawondera of Triangle United, Wellington Taderera of Black Rhinos and TelOne midfielder King Nadolo complete the finalists.

Nadolo joined TelOne from South Africa during the midseason has been a vital cog in his club’s quest to fight against relegation.

More to follow. . .