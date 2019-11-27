Kenyan musician Otile Brown has finally admitted liability for an accident that happened last week involving a boda boda rider and his two pillions at Yaya Centre.

The singer has issued a statement via Instagram admitting that he hit three people with his Mercedes Benz.

RUSHED TO HOSPITAL

The motorbike rider, identified as Mr Yassin Maina Richard, suffered serious injuries and was rushed to hospital.

One of the passengers was DJ Daddy Ramosh who escaped with minor injuries, same as an unidentified third victim.

Otile says he ensured that the victims were rushed to the hospital immediately and even catered for their bills.

“To my dear fans, family, friends and supporters, my team and I would like to officially acknowledge the accident I had on Wednesday the 20th of November 2019 around Yaya Centre involving my car with a boda boda carrying 2 passengers,” the singer wrote.

NEW MOTORBIKE

“My team and I took the injured persons to the hospital and made sure they received the needed necessary treatment and we catered for the resulting bills. Two people had sustained minor injuries and were released on the same night after treatment while the rider of the boda boda Mr Yassin Maina Richard had to be admitted to the hospital for further checkup,” Otile further said.

The singer has also revealed that he has been in communication with the rider and even made sure he bought him a new motorbike to replace the one that was damaged during the accident.

“I have kept constant communication with Mr Yassin’s family and to enable him resume earning a living for his family I have procured a new motorbike for him. While accidents are unavoidable, we must remain human. I would like to thank all those who called to check on me and continue praying for Mr Yassin’s recovery. God bless you all,” he said.