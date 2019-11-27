By Marshall Bwanya

A ‘mentally’ challenged woman on Wednesday caused a stir after infiltrating President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s motorcade outside his Munhumutapa Offices in Harare moments before he left for the Youth Interface Rally in Kadoma.

A one and half minute video clip of the unidentified woman’s exploits seated beside Mnangagwa’s motorcade outside Munhumutapa building reveals that she seemingly posed no threat.

She appears to have been praying and interceding for the preservation of President Mnangagwa and his vice Constantino Chiwenga lives’ until they remedied the current economic crisis.

The video footage made rounds on social media with Mnangagwa’s henchman deputy minister of Information, Energy Mutodi commenting that his boss had intervened on the unidentified woman’s behalf not to be harmed.

“His Excellency President ED Mnangagwa today ordered his security team not to harm or chase away a suspected mentally ill woman who stood in front of his motorcade as he was preparing to leave for a Kadoma rally; delaying the motorcade for some minutes,” he posted on Twitter.

Journalist Maynard Manyowa however, castigated Mutodi saying: “So you are implying that the security team, armed to the bone with automatic weapons were going to harm someone who is ill and suffering from illness? Oh my, so every harmless person is guaranteed harm unless HE intervenes. It’s actually more embarrassing than glorious.”

Circumstances leading to the suspected mentally ill woman infiltrating President Mnangagwa’s motorcade are still not yet clear. Nehanda Radio