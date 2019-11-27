Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE 2016 Chibuku Super Cup champions Ngezi Platinum Stars rested their key players for Monday’s league match against Black Rhinos, probably reserving them for the cup final to be played on Saturday, in Bulawayo.

Ngezi face resurgent Bulawayo soccer giants Highlanders in the 2019 Chibuku Super Cup final at Barbourfields Stadium.

The winner of the Chibuku Super Cup final will earn the ticket to represent the country at the next edition of the Caf Confederations Cup.

Ngezi coach Rodwell Dhlakama benched key players who included veteran utility player Qadr Amini, defensive midfielder Gerald Takwara, defender Polite Moyo and Donald Teguru in the 0-0 draw against Rhinos, a clear indication that he wants a fired up squad for the weekend.

Ngezi need to be at their best to stun Bosso at Barbourfields Stadium where they’ve been ruthless.

Heading into the weekend’s encounter, Highlanders are unbeaten in 15 matches, both league and cup, while Ngezi whose route to the final saw them pass the quarterfinals and semifinals via penalty shootouts, are unbeaten in three league matches.

On their way to the final, Ngezi beat ZPC Kariba 2-0 in the first round, Black Rhinos 5-3 in a quarterfinal penalty shootout after the two sides had finished their game 0-0 in regulation time. In the semifinal, Ngezi dumped Harare City 7-6 after penalty shootouts. The match had ended 1-1.

Bulawayo soccer giants Highlanders who are hoping to end the season with a silverware having gone for a while without one, knocked out Dynamos 1-0 in the first round, clobbered FC Platinum 3-0 in the quarterfinal and beat ZPC Kariba 1-0 in the semifinals.

Bosso, whose last major piece of silverware was the NetOne Easycall Cup in 2015 are aiming at ending their 2019 season with a trophy to appease their followers who were patient with them when they had a slow start to the season.

Players expected to carry the day for Highlanders who had a subdued performance when they narrowly beat Manica Diamonds 1-0 at the weekend include in-form striker Prince Dube who has been scoring for fun, having scored at every stage of the tournament. Goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda, defence stalwart Peter Muduhwa, defensive midfielder Nqobizitha Masuku and forward Tinashe Makanda carry the hopes of Bosso.

Road to the finals First Round

Mushowani 3-2 Bulawayo Chiefs, TelOne 1-1 Yadah (TelOne won 8-7 on penalties)

Second

Round

Caps United 0-0 Harare City (City won 7-6 on penalties), Chicken Inn 1-1 Manica Diamonds (Manica won 6-5 on penalties), Ngezi Platinum 2-0 ZPC Kariba 2-1 Hwange, Highlanders 1-0 Dynamos, Black Rhinos 2-0 Telone, Fc Platinum 0-0 Chapungu,Triangle 3-0 Herentals

Quarter-final

Black Rhinos 0-0 Ngezi Platinum (Ngezi won 5-3 on penalties), Highlanders 3-0 FC Platinum, ZPC Kariba 2-1 Manica Diamonds

Semi-final

ZPC Kariba 0-1 Highlanders, Harare City 1-1 Ngezi Platinum (Ngezi won 7-6 on penalties)

Final

Highlanders v Ngezi Platinum (November 30, Barbourfields Stadium) — @ZililoR