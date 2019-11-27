Rutendo Ngara, Chronicle Reporter

A local non-governmental organisation has partnered Government in a programme to spruce up some boarding schools.

Zimbabwe Campaign for Female Education (CAMFED) signed a five-year Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education to rehabilitate some makeshift boarding schools.

Makeshift boarding schools also known as “bush boardings” have become a solution for many pupils from disadvantaged communities travelling long distances to and from school.

Speaking during the signing of the MOU at a Bulawayo hotel on Friday, Primary and Secondary Education Permanent Secretary Mrs Tumisang Thabela said there was a need to spruce up the low-cost boarding schools.

“Low cost boarding facilities are meant to cater for learners who live very far from secondary schools. We are aware that we have a shortage of about 2 000 boarding schools and as such some students attending day schools are renting accommodation near the schools,” said Mrs Thabela.

She said Government was aware of this challenge hence it was trying to come up with standard boarding facilities to accommodate such students

She said under the bush-boarding facilities, the girl child is the most vulnerable.

CAMFED national director Mrs Faith Nkala said their mandate is to support Government to ensure that education becomes accessible even to the less privileged.

“CAMFED has been working with the ministry for the past 20 years. We are very excited that both us and the Government of Zimbabwe are keen to work together, “ said Mrs Nkala.

She said travelling long distances is one of the reasons contributing to school dropouts.

“One of the solutions we came up with is the refurbishment of old buildings they were using and in some cases we are building new structures to accommodate pupils,” said Mrs [email protected]