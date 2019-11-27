Wayne Chiridza, Showbiz Reporter

SONGSTRESS Plaxedes Wenyika who has not been releasing music for some time, is back with a bang after releasing an exceptional love song which is accompanied by a music video on YouTube.

The single titled Zvekare was released by Plaxedes as a birthday present to her fans on Monday. It had many people feeling the love or wishing to be in love because of its lyrics and romantic video which has the likes of former Big Brother Africa housemate, Hakeem Mandaza.

After watching the high definition video on YouTube, music lovers who clearly missed her music, were in unison that Plaxedes was indeed back with a bang as the song which she had been teasing on social media for the past weeks, was worth the wait.

Some who labelled Plaxedes as Zimbabwe’s Celine Dion, endorsed the song and praised her for bringing back soulful music, a genre which is lacking in the local music scene that is dominated with Zimdancehall and hip hop music. They also suggested that the video be played on international music channels such as Trace Africa, MTV and Channel O.

“Our own Celine Deon is back. Finally the musical legends are giving us what we missed,” commented one Nqobizitha Khumalo.

“Well done! We’ve been missing you and I hope you are back for good. Amazing voice, good music, the video is lit, you define class,” said another fan identified as Sharon Matarirano.

“Missed you so much. What a rich voice, you hit my inner spirit . . . I feel loved although I’m a single mother,” commented another.

As of yesterday, the video had garnered close to 10 000 views on YouTube, about 24 hours after its release. Interestingly, unlike other videos where local artistes have had to turn off the comments section because of negative feedback, Plaxedes’ song just had positive comments showing that she hit the right chord with the song and video.

On her part, the soulful musician who rose to fame in the 2000s with her hit Tisaparadzane said it is humbling to know that people still appreciate her music.

“It means a lot, from the feedback that I’ve been getting from people, it’s good to know that they still appreciate me and my music,” she said.

Because of this feedback, Plaxedes said she will be releasing more singles which she will then feature on her upcoming album as she now wants to focus on her music career which she had been neglecting for a while.

“I can safely say that I’m back on the music scene as I’ll be releasing more singles which I’ll combine for an album that will be released next year. For this year, I’ll release another single in December,” she said.

Explaining the song, Plaxedes said it is about her reminiscing about a loved one and how she wants to go back to a time where she was loved, thus the title Zvekare.

With this new single, Plaxedes has brought in a fresh breath to the music scene reminding people about the importance of love, which is different from the drugs, violence, money, sex and party songs which have been plaguing the industry for a while. – @waynecas