Crime Reporter

Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga says he is impressed with the positive reports that he has been getting over the rebranding refresher courses being undertaken by members as the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) undergoes a major transformation that involves adopting a new structure and rebranding to win back public confidence.

Comm-Gen Matanga recently said in the New Year, the ZRP will prioritise dealing with “crimes of concern” such as murder, robberies, rape and unlawful entry that spiked worryingly last year.

The police, said Comm-Gen Matanga, was also ready to implement some of the recommendations of the Motlanthe Commission report such as training and equipping police officers.

Addressing more than 94 officers in Harare last Friday, Comm-Gen Matanga said both junior and senior officers were being exposed to various capacity development programmes, including the rebranding course.

The officers, who were all assistant inspectors in charge of crime and operations, were drawn from all over the country.

“For this reason, the need for assistant inspectors and indeed all officers of the entire rank and file to be exposed to courses of this nature cannot be overemphasised.

“I am particularly gratified to state that I have been receiving positive progress reports on this course.

“Such exhibition of discipline and commitment to organisational programmes is commendable.

“This emboldens our stride as an organisation to continuously sharpen the skills of our personnel in line with contemporary dictates of policing and evolving technologies,” he said.

Comm-Gen Matanga added: “You have also demonstrated that you are indeed mature supervisors who are conscious of their role.

“I have no doubt that you shall similarly exhibit renewed vigour and increased strength in all your duties and more importantly in fighting crime.”

He said Government has been very eloquent in both its position and policy articulations which seek to enhance the economic fortunes of the country.

“And we being the vanguards and guarantors of a safe and stable environment conducive for business, should complement Government efforts by our selfless service.

“Simple examples include increasing efficiency in our operational processes as well as docket management and crime investigations.

“I am thus pleased by the course content and the very competent facilitators who throughout the entire course honed priceless policing nuggets into all of you.

“You have no reason to fail.

“This is not an empty warning, but a clear organisational position; that we will not permit malperformance to derail our rebranding effort,” Comm-Gen Matanga said.

He urged them to blend both their previous experiences with the knowledge they had gained and apply it for the betterment of police service.