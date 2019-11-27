The Higherlife Foundation (HLF) has announced that it will be launching a new training fellowship for Junior and Senior Doctors employed at public healthcare institutions in Zimbabwe.

Supporting students is nothing new for the foundation and the press release sent out by HLF notes that in the 23 years the foundation has existed it has supported the education of 250 000+ students in Zimbabwe, Burundi and Lesotho.

HLF is launching, the medical training completion fellowship with immediate effect for those Junior and Senior Resident Officers who are in full-time employment at public teaching hospitals within Zimbabwe.

The scholarship covers those who are currently undergoing a Junior or Senior Resident program and will last for 6 months.

What benefits will the Doctors get due to this program?

Benefits will include a non-negotiable monthly “subsistence allowance” of ZW$5000 which will be given to qualifying junior/Senior Resident Officers on proof of being on duty at the specified institution for the duration of the month. The doctors will also get a smartphone along with a Vaya carpool voucher to access the hospital thrice a day.

Interested applicants can obtain the application form from the nearest HigherlifeFoundation office. Higherlife Foundation offices are found in Bulawayo, Chinhoyi, Gweru, Harare, Masvingo, Mutare.