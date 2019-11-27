Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS coach Hendrik Pieter de Jongh has described Barbourfields Stadium as an amazing place and called on fans to throng the arena when Bosso face Ngezi Platinum Stars in the Chibuku Super Cup final on Saturday.

The Dutchman has promised to provide 20 tickets to fans for the cup final if he reaches 5 000 followers on Twitter. His following on social media has been on the rise. His social media presence has excited the fans in the same fashion that the results have.

De Jongh, who has fostered a strong connection with the Bosso faithful, fully understands how important the fans will be on match day.

“Amazing place our home stadium. We need a full stadium on Saturday, plus big support from our amazing fans,” wrote De Jongh on his Twitter timeline.

De Jongh has managed to lead Bosso to the Chibuku Super Cup final, dumping out Dynamos, FC Platinum and ZPC Kariba along the way.

Bosso last appeared in a major cup final in 2013 when they beat How Mine to win the Mbada Diamonds Cup at Barbourfields Stadium.

The Easycall Cup win in 2015 gave the Bosso faithful some reason to smile, but it was not one of the lucrative competitions in the land.

Since then, the Bosso family has had to endure trophy-less campaigns, but that could come to an end this weekend.

This will be Bosso’s first appearance in the Chibuku Super Cup final since the tournament was rebranded in 2014.

For Ngezi, this will be the second Chibuku Cup final appearance, having won the trophy in their maiden season in the PSL in 2016 when they beat FC Platinum 3-1 at Baobab Stadium.

With the game at Emagumeni, Bosso will be expected to fully utilise home advantage.

Bosso fans have had a love-hate relationship with their side, but De Jongh has somehow stabilised things and all of a sudden all looks rosy.

The fans have fallen in love with De Jongh for instilling a winning mentality in the players.

Meanwhile, festivities lined up in the build-up to the final kicked off yesterday with roadshows around the city.

Winners of this year’s Chibuku Neshamwari Traditional Dance Competition, Ezimnyama Dance Ensemble, are also gearing up for the final as they are expected to provide entertainment at the match venue.

There are no pre-match tickets for this game and fans are expected to pay at the match venue. – @innocentskizoe