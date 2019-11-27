iPhone users can now rejoice as the much-awaited dark mode feature that allows you to choose who can add you to groups is now also available on iOS along with a number of other cool features.

The full feature list available with the latest update includes the following:

New privacy settings allow you to control who can add you to groups. Admins will have the option of sending you a private invite instead. Go to Settings > Account > Privacy > Groups.

Call waiting support so you can choose to accept an incoming WhatsApp call while you’re already on another call.

Updated Chats screen design to make it easier to quickly scan your messages.

The most anticipated feature is dark mode and the only hint we’ve gotten regarding that is a rumoured wallpaper that will accompany dark mode once it’s unveiled:

[Image Source: WABetaInfo]