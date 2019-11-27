iPhone users can now rejoice as the much-awaited
dark mode feature that allows you to choose who can add you to groups is now also available on iOS along with a number of other cool features.
The full feature list available with the latest update includes the following:
- New privacy settings allow you to control who can add you to groups. Admins will have the option of sending you a private invite instead. Go to Settings > Account > Privacy > Groups.
- Call waiting support so you can choose to accept an incoming WhatsApp call while you’re already on another call.
- Updated Chats screen design to make it easier to quickly scan your messages.
The most anticipated feature is dark mode and the only hint we’ve gotten regarding that is a rumoured wallpaper that will accompany dark mode once it’s unveiled:
