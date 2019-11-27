Former Andy Muridzo’s band members, who deserted the Jeetaz Band in April this year amid complaints of poor remuneration to form Bark Charity Band, are tonight set to launch their debut album “Hupenyu Hutsva” at East Point in the capital.

The nine-member afro-fusion music outfit said the album will open a new page into the future as a band with hopes of exploring the international market.

“There is no bad blood between us and Andy Muridzo. Yes, we may have split because of our differences, but we have since made up and he (Muridzo) will be a guest at the launch.

“The industry is too small to keep hanging on to hold grudges,” said the band’s operations manager, Hulukani “Hwengaz” Hlatywayo.

Other musicians expected at the launch include Carlos Green, Baba Harare, Senator and Progress Chipfumo. BCB director, Billy Katiyo, said the music outfit was also into charity work and they have plans partner with other organisations to help the underprivileged.

“We are facilitating payment of school fees for 80 children around the country with the majority being rural pupils. We also teach children music while all the band members take time to volunteer for various projects.

“What we are doing is use music to better communities,” he said.

BCB operates under a public voluntary organisation (PVO) Bak Zimbabwe, whose community work is visible in Norton, Chegutu and Epworth among other areas.

“We have acquired a bus from our partners in United Kingdom. At some point we also had an English football team, Maouri, visiting and spending time with underprivileged children while volunteering in different projects,” said Katiyo.

After the launch of their 10-track album, the Bark Charity Band will go on a promotional tour in South Africa.

“The tour was organised by Ernest Sly Decock. We also plan to tour United Kingdom in April, but in the meantime, we have various shows lined up including a weekly fixture at Bar Rouge in Harare,” said Hlatywayo.