Rasta Kwasa singer, Dino Mudondo, who went into music hibernation some four years ago, has returned on the entertainment scene with a 10-track album titled “No Lumo”.

Dino, who had since relocated to South Africa to pursue other avenues while exploring new music markets, has also roped in the services of urban grooves singer Betty Makaya on one of the songs titled “Mukana”.

“I will be officially dropping my 18th studio album on Friday. It has been four years since I last released an album “Rasta Loving” before I relocated to South Africa.

“Over the past four years, I was trying to settle down and studying the environments of my new home, South Africa.

“I was also looking for good producers around here, as I wanted to take my time and give people something tight,” he said.

Dino introduced himself on the music arena with the release of his debut album called “Makorokoto” in 2002 before dropping “Makoikoi”.

He also produced a self-title called “Dino” and went on to release “Divisi”, “Rasta Kwasa”, “Mhemberero” that had an accompanying DVD album and later dropped “Shuga Mutape” and “Wining and Dining”.

Dino also did some duets with Willom Tight which are “Nganganga From Strength to Strength”, “Sando”, “Rasta Loving” and “Greatest Hits”.

They also did “Quantum”, “Zuva Guru”, “Ndakupihwa naMwari” and “Ingoma Yangu”.

Dino, whose combination with Willom Tight was once rated the best in the country before their split, is on Friday expected to share the stage with Selmor Mtukudzi, Nox Guni at a show to be held in Johannesburg on Friday.