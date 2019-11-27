Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

THE Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) Company has officially launched its 2020 marketing campaign as it builds momentum towards next year’s prime exhibitions in Bulawayo.

The 61st edition of the ZITF exhibition will be held from April 21 to 25 under the theme: “Augmenting Trade and Investment Towards a Shared economic vision”.

ZITF Company acting general manager, Mr Nicholas Ndebele, yesterday said next year’s theme was aimed at locating the trade fair as the ideal platform to profile initiatives and innovations that are critical to setting the economy on a positive footing as the country focuses on achieving an upper middle-income economy by 2030.

“The theme locates ZITF as the ideal platform to profile initiatives and innovations that are integral to setting the economy on a positive growth trajectory as we focus on Zimbabwe’s national vision of achieving an upper middle-income economy status by 2030,” he said.

“Key to achieving this economic vision is the need to promote trade and investment in the country, with an understanding that accelerated growth can only be achieved by focusing on key business imperatives such as transparency, mutual understanding and unity of purpose.”

Mr Ndebele said this would result in an all-inclusive economy where there is scope and room for everyone to flourish, thereby making the vision a reality.

He said the world was rapidly changing with variables such as technological advancement and market uncertainties requiring creativity, innovative minds and adoption of new business models.

As such, he called on exhibitors to bring their best innovations reflecting their capabilities to formulate innovative home-grown solutions that match global standards.

“As Zimbabwe continues to work towards driving growth in its productive sectors, ZITF 2020 will therefore provide a stage for potential investors and business partners to identify and forge relationships with stakeholders in critical economic sectors,” said Mr Ndebele.

He said sale of exhibition space was already underway and that the response was encouraging with initial, conservative projections placing the show at a similar size to last year’s well-subscribed edition.

“To date, 171 exhibitors have already confirmed their participation by booking a total of 35 977 square metres of exhibition space. This compares favourably to the booking situation at the same time last year when 127 exhibitors had booked 31 584 square metres.

“On the international front, ZITF has embarked on an aggressive international exhibitor and visitor drive that complements Government’s investment and international trade vision,” said Mr Ndebele.

Ethiopia, Japan, Kenya, Mozambique, Malawi and Zambia have so far confirmed their participation at the ZITF 2020 while countries like Belarus, Egypt, Democratic Republic of Congo, Indonesia, Iran, Netherlands, Pakistan, Spain, South Korea and Russia as well as the European Union have expressed keen interest although they are still to confirm their bookings.

“The network of international sales agents is also actively attracting participants from more markets, which include China, Germany, Egypt, Turkey and United Arab Emirates.

“The company continues to liaise with Zimbabwean trade attaches in our diplomatic missions abroad as well as seek linkages with world-wide Chamber of Commerce and Industry to encourage their members to bring appropriate expertise and technology to Zimbabwe,” he said.

Key events to take place at the show include the ZITF International Business Conference that would be organised in conjunction with the National Economic Consultative forum on April 22 and the official opening ceremony on 24 April.

The ZITF Company is also collaborating with the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) to host the Manufacturers’ Conference on April 23 while the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce will host their annual business luncheon on the same day.

Next year’s ZITF will again have three business days, April 21-23, and would be opened to the public on the last two days, from April 24-25.

“With the support of the whole industry, the ZITF Company looks forward to a fruitful and successful ZITF 2020,” he said. — @okazunga