Andile Tshuma, Chronicle Reporter

THE Higher Life Foundation has launched a $100 million training fellowship for doctors at Government hospitals.

The development comes at a time when Government has fired 435 junior doctors for engaging in an illegal strike.

In a statement, the Higher Life Foundation, an initiative of the Masiyiwa family foundation said the training fellowships will benefit 2 000 junior and senior medical officers.

“In order for our health care system to continue having this continuous inflow of doctors, it is important for junior and senior resident officers to complete their training within a given period.

“With that in mind, the HLF is launching the medical training completion fellowship with immediate effect for those junior and senior resident officers who are in full time employment at public teaching hospitals within Zimbabwe.

“The scholarship covers those who are undergoing a junior or senior resident programme, with special reference being given to beneficiaries of the Capernaum and Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo scholarships,” reads the statement.

The $100 million scholarship will last for six months, with funding contingent upon fellows remaining enrolled in their programmes for that period and satisfying all requirements.

The fellowship includes a non-negotiable allowance of RTGS$5 000 per doctor a month for a maximum of 2 000 doctors.

“This amount will be disbursed monthly and is subject to unilateral review by HLF. The monthly subsistence will be disbursed by HLF to qualifying junior and senior resident officers on proof of being on duty at the specified institution for the duration of the month,” read the statement.

Other perks include provision of smartphones as tools of trade, a Vaya carpool voucher to access the hospital with a maximum of three trips per day and access to $10 million for stethoscopes, patella hammers, uniforms and other diagnostic aids and Wi-Fi at major teaching hospitals across the country. [email protected]_tshuma