Wayne Chiridza, Showbiz Reporter

ZIMBABWEANS planning on attending the famed Victoria Falls Carnival will be spoilt to a Black Friday promotion as tickets to the festival will be sold at a discounted price tomorrow.

Now in its ninth edition, the carnival, undeniably the biggest New Year’s party on the continent, will be held in the resort town from December 29 to 31. It will have performances from AKA, DJ Maphorisa, Shekhinah, Prince Kaybee, Zafari, Samthing Soweto, Sereetsi and The Natives as well as locals Tamy Moyo, Djembe Monks, Flying Bantu and Jah Signal.

Bongani Ngwenya, carnival spokesperson, said early-bird tickets which were sold a few months ago have been snapped up with the remaining tickets now pegged at USD$90 for a three-day pass, USD$65 for a two-day pass and USD$50 for a day one. VIP tickets have been pegged at USD$165 for a three-day pass and USD$130 for a two-day pass.

Ngwenya said locals who do not have foreign currency can buy the tickets at a rate equivalent to the USD$ price on the day of purchase.

So considering that a three-day pass will cost close to RTGS$2 000, Ngwenya said locals intending to attend the fete must take advantage of the Black Friday promotion to purchase their tickets as it will be way cheaper, similar to the early bird tickets.

“It’ll be wise for most locals to buy tickets this coming Friday as there’ll be a discount whose prices we’ll post on our social media pages,” Ngwenya said.

He said ticket sales were moving steadily with preparations going on well.

Asked where people can buy tickets, Ngwenya said those in Bulawayo can buy tickets at Mbira Tours and Safaris or on the carnival website.

“People can go to our website and purchase their tickets there. For locals, since the exchange rate is always changing, we have a platform on our website where they can buy using EcoCash. They’ll also get the day’s exchange rate there.”

He said more artistes are set to be added onto the lineup and will be unveiled soon after they have signed contracts.

The first day of the carnival, Ngwenya said, will see carnivalists being treated to an African Carnival train to a secret bush party. Three trains which will depart at different times, will ferry people to a secret location with people jamming on board to music from DJ Maphorisa and other Botswana, South Africa and local DJs. The second day will see people sampling Vic Falls’ nightspots as people will attend community parties in the resort town.

The last day of the fete will be a Unity New Year’s Concert which usually has thousands of adventure-loving travellers from around the world. – @waynecas