Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE Bulawayo Volleyball Association (BVA) will hold an elective congress on December 14.

The committee which will be ushered into office will serve for four years and the next elections will be in December 2024.

The present BVA executive has William Mazviro as the chairperson deputised by Munyaradzi Chigudu and Tinesome Chalemetsa. Ntombizodwa Maseko is the secretary-general while Philani Khumalo is the treasurer.

The trio of Edgar Moyo, Tariro Ushe and Cetshwayo Moyo are committee members. Skhumbuzo Gwala is the referees’ committee chairman.Mazviro said: “We are gearing up for our congress in December. We will have our executive elections then. The process of nominating candidates to participate in the elections is already underway.Meanwhile, BVA is set to honour players and officials who excelled in the year 2019 in January next year.