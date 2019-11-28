Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

VINTAGE Shisha Lounge in Bulawayo will usher revellers into the festive season this weekend with a Zimdancehall show which will feature performances from sought-after Chillspot’s Records chanter Hwinza, Master Bedroom and DJ Blacksmith.

The show taking place on Saturday at the nightspot which has lured mostly youthful patrons, will have more entertainment from DJs Joe, Mbomaster and Kays Deep. Hwinza of the Lula Lula fame who was last in the city earlier this year is expected to rock crowds with his high energy set. Event organiser, Terminator Makoni of DTL Records said all is in place for the show which has been dubbed ‘‘Dancehall Weekend”.

“People of Bulawayo should start preparing to party non-stop as we’ve lined up a series of shows for them this festive season with this one being the first,” said Terminator.

“All is in place for the dancehall weekend and we’re just waiting for the Harare-based artistes to come down to Bulawayo then we get the party started.”

As the club specialises in Shisha smoking, the show is set to be interesting as the venue will be smoky with a full on live music vibe. – @mthabisi_mthire