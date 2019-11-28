Ronald Mashinga, Sports Reporter

THE Emakhandeni Tennis Open Tournament received a major boost ahead of its start tomorrow after the Spain Tennis Aid pledged to sponsor it.

Spain Tennis Aid is an association dedicated to supporting coaches, tennis players and promoting tennis in less-favoured areas around the world.

“Spain Tennis Aid have been giving us strings and tennis racquets in recent years. They have become our good sponsors alongside Universal Tennis Academy (UTA),” said Emakhandeni Tennis Club chairman, Witness Jiyane.

He said they have also received sponsorship from Bulawayo-based company, Lobels Biscuits and Sweets.

The Emakhandeni Tennis Open is for boys and girls aged between 10 and 18 years. Tennis players from Botswana, Gwanda, Harare, Esigodini, Plumtree, Kwekwe, Masvingo and Gweru have registered.

The tournament has attracted attention from Botswana’s Broadway Tennis Academy which is sending seven players to take part in the tourney. In 2018 more than 120 players took part in the tournament.

Two Zimbabwean Davis Cup players Mehluli Sibanda and Courtney Lock will play an exhibition match on Saturday.

The tournament is aimed at developing tennis at the grassroots level and will be played in a round-robin format.