Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS coach, Hendrik Pieter de Jongh, has told his players to manage their anxiety by enjoying themselves when they set out for tomorrow’s Chibuku Super Cup final at Barbourfields Stadium against Ngezi Platinum Stars.

Bosso, whose trophy cabinet has gathered dust after going for three seasons without silverware, will be hoping to lift and “drink” from the Chibuku Super Cup against a potentially dangerous Ngezi Platinum Stars.

The Mhondoro-based outfit won the 2016 edition and their coach Rodwell Dhlakama has made their intention to upset Bosso in front of their home fans public.

Highlanders and Ngezi Platinum Stars face off for the second time inside three weeks at the same venue, having shared the spoils when they played to a 1-1 draw in a league match.

This time around the stakes are higher, as the match should produce a winner, who will take away the $225 000 prize money and earn the right to compete in the Caf Confederation Cup.

De Jongh wants his players to be calm and enjoy the moment, having gone for long without major cup success.

Only Soccer Star of the Year finalist Ariel Sibanda, defensive midfielder Nqobizitha Masuku, who has been in terrific form, and winger Godfrey Makaruse were part of the squad that won the 2015 NetOne Easycall Cup after beating Chicken Inn 1-0. “I told the players two or three times, enjoy the moment, enjoy the preparations and most importantly, enjoy on Saturday when the stadium is full,” De Jongh said. The Dutchman is aware of the danger posed by Ngezi Platinum Stars.

“Ngezi is a good team, no discussion, they have good players with speed. This is their second time in the Chibuku Super Cup final so they have the experience. This is our first time to be in this tournament’s final. We have players with good age; we are in a good mood and the spirit is high. I believe in a good result, but I respect the opponent because it’s a good side. I believe it would be the small details that will matter on Saturday. It will not be an easy game, but l believe in a good result,” he said.

Bosso head into tomorrow’s cup final unbeaten in 15 matches under the Dutchman, while Ngezi Platinum Stars, whose route to the final saw them pass the quarter-finals and semi-finals via penalty shootouts, are unbeaten in three league matches.

On their way to the final, the platinum miners beat ZPC Kariba 2-0 in the first round, Black Rhinos 5-3 in a penalty shootout after the two sides had deadlocked 0-0 in regulation time, and dumped Harare City 7-6 in another shootout following a 1-1 deadlock. Bosso knocked out Dynamos 1-0 in the first round, hammered FC Platinum 3-0 in the quarter-finals and edged ZPC Kariba 1-0 in the semi-finals. — @ZililoR.