Sikhumbuzo Moyo in Khartoum, Sudan

FC Platinum and the travelling delegation finally got possession of their luggage this morning two days after arriving here in Sudan for their opening Group B Total Caf Champions League match against hosts Al Hilal tomorrow evening.

The bags, which included the team’s playing and training kit as well as other clothing items, had mysteriously been left behind at Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia where the team caught a connecting flight from Zimbabwe.

General manager Joseph Mususa has been making marathon trips to the airport ever since arrival as he pushed for the luggage to be brought to their possession.

As a result of the incident, FC Platinum yesterday bought a new set of training shots and socks for the team to use during training while they also sourced some soccer balls.

The Zimbabwean champions conducted their first training session under floodlights at Estadio Sahfa last night which lasted for almost two hours although the turf was not even fit for a Boozers match under Golden Oldies Social League in Bulawayo.

“You saw it for yourself how the pitch was, it was worse off than the one we used in Beira, Mozambique but this is Africa, what can we do we just had to make do and remain cognisant of why we are here,” said coach Lizwe Sweswe.

Despite the poor state of the pitch, the boys looked sharp, fully focused and ready for the big task at hand tomorrow night.

Tonight, they will train at the match venue which is located about 9km from their hotel base.