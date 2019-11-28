As Big Reconciliation Confab Gets Underway For November 29

Liberian musician “Friday the Cellphone Man”, is in Liberia as a guest of the Balawala International and other members of the collective society to stage a beach jamboree on Friday, November 29, 2019.

While in Liberia, ‘Friday’, who has been out of the country for over six years, will perform at the launch of a reconciliation concert to be held at the John Gbedze Beach Resort in Marshall, Margibi County.

In an exclusive interview with this paper earlier this week, the Executive Director of Balawala International Mr. Kekura Kamara, alias “Malawala Balawala,” said the animated Liberian musician will also perform at concerts in Buchanan and other places.

Mr. Kamara said the initiative, which is aimed at further cementing peace and reconciliation among Liberians, will be held under the theme: “Music fest” and will bring together key stakeholders.

“The reconciliation musical program will be launched at the John Gbessay Beach with other concerts in Buchanan and in Monrovia for a road safety campaign. It will bring together stakeholders so that we can talk about peace and reconciliation. Reconciliation is not an instant thing, it’s a gradual process and takes the contribution of all Liberians and this is why, we, from the collective society, are organizing this event,” Mr. Kamara said.

According to Mr. Kamara, the organizers of the occasion have already written the office of President George M. Weah, who is the chief patron of art and music, for support as well as other members of the public and private sector.

“We have written the Office of the President and even though he has been out of the country, the acting president, Mr. Nathaniel McGill, has given us some green light about their own involvement,” he asserted.

Mr. Kamara pointed out that aside from the various peace concerts, Friday will also visit a host of orphanage homes in Montserrado County to give back to society.

“His coming here is not basically to make money, he will be going to give back to his roots. Funds generated from these concerts will be used to give back to society; he will visit several orphanage homes and homes of the disabled community,” he indicated.

In a related development, Mr. Kamara has announced the re-launch of the nation’s popular television series, “Malawala Balawala”, on November 28, 2019 with support from the European Union.

“There is a guy from the US who has completely digitized the movie and so, with some support from the European Union, the movie will be re-launched in Monrovia. We need to showcase our own cultural identities and Balawala is a good representative of that,” Mr. Kamara added.