Walter Mswazie

FANS of Sungura ace, Alick “Baba Shero” Macheso, in Masvingo will be treated to an early Christmas treat as the musician will be performing at Club Lagoon tonight.

Macheso promised to unleash a new project the last time he was in the city, although it seems he is taking his time as he has done with his previous albums.

The much talented Harare-based maestro whose music permeates through all generations including those who frequent religious houses every week is expected to wow the crowds as usual.

He will be aided by dancer Majuice whose star is also rising as one of the best dancers in the industry after the departure of Orchestra Mberikwazvo rebel, Slomo, who has formed his own group, Orchestra Kwazvose.

Macheso is also expected to attract younger crowds because of his recent collaboration with Zimdancehall artiste, Freeman, on the track Ngaibake. His versatility on this tune endeared him with younger crowds who have been flocking to his shows in recent weeks.

Club Lagoon, formerly Ritz Night Club, has of late been the place to be when Macheso is in town as revellers are assured of value for money.

For this year though, this could be Macheso’s last show in the ancient city given his tight schedule as he is booked for shows at many joints throughout the country for the remaining days before the year comes to an end. – @walterbmswazie2