Wayne Chiridza, Showbiz Reporter

CHIBUKU Road to Fame provincial winners, African Tribe and 2017 national winners, Travellers Band, will be hosting a thank you concert this weekend as they celebrate life and their musical journeys.

The concert slated for Hope Centre in Bulawayo on Saturday is expected to kick off at 7.30PM.

Bulawayo’s all-female African Tribe group, who came up with the idea of the concert, said they wanted to thank people in the city for supporting them. To spice up the event, they said they decided to invite Novuyo Seagirl and Midlands group, Travellers Band, whom they contested with in 2017.

African Tribe member, Fiona Ncube, said all is in place for the show which will also inspire other up-and-coming groups to take up music.

“This is the concert just to say thank you to all those who’ve supported us and to celebrate our journey as African Tribe. We decided to come together and celebrate with our brothers from Midlands, the Travellers Band and also Novuyo Seagirl in order to give patrons a full package,” Ncube said.

She promised fans a memorable show at the event which they have dubbed “Thankful Concert”.

“Preparations have been going well and we’re just waiting for the day to come so we share our music with our fans. We promise to give them a memorable show and we want them to come in their numbers as their support means a lot to us.”

Entrance has been pegged at US$5 or equivalent. – @waynecas