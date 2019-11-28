Mejury Magaya, Midlands Reporter

A ZVISHAVANE teenager was allegedly kidnapped by four men who robbed her before one of them raped her and thereafter dumped her in Gweru, police confirmed yesterday.

The victim (name withheld) had been offered a lift in the quartet’s Toyota Fun Cargo on her way from Zvishavane town to her home in Izaya Park but ended up in Gweru.

Acting Midlands provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende said the complainant aged 18 years boarded the unregistered Toyota Fun Cargo, silver in colour in the town’s CBD at the weekend.

She said there were four men in the car and the driver indicated that he was going to Izaya Park.

“I can confirm that we are investigating an incident which occurred in Zvishavane on November 24 at around 1PM when a female adult was kidnapped, raped and robbed,” said Asst Insp Mukwende.

She said when the complainant boarded the car, it headed towards Izaya Park and when it reached her destination the complainant asked the driver to stop but he did not.

Ass Insp Mukwende said one of suspects seated next to the complainant hit her once on the head with a fist and searched her satchel and took away some money.

She said the driver at that point changed direction and drove off at high speed.

Asst Insp Mukwende said one of the suspects gagged the complainant with a cloth before blind folding and tying her hands with another piece of cloth.

“After travelling some distance the driver stopped the vehicle and one of the suspects allegedly raped the complainant once.

“The gang then dropped her along Senga Road in Gweru. She was later assisted by a Good Samaritan who took her to Gweru Central Police Station where she reported the rape, assault and robbery,” she said.

Asst Insp Mukwende urged to commuters to use public transport and avoid boarding unregistered vehicles as doing so exposed them to criminals.

“We are appealing to members of the public who might have information that may lead to the arrest of these suspects to contact any nearest police station or use our suggestion boxes,” she said.