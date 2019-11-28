Pride Mahlangu and Ronald Mashinga, Business Reporters

THE prevailing economic challenges in Zimbabwe present a huge opportunity for entrepreneurs who should respond by coming up with solutions that alleviate the plight of the masses.

This emerged during a one-day Entrepreneurship Toolbox Workshop that was held in Bulawayo at the weekend.

The participants were challenged to come up with disruptive business ideas.

“We know the situation is quite tough but a good entrepreneur is one who is a master problem-solver. He or she is not afraid of problems but actually should be happy that he or she has been presented with a problem to solve,” said Mr Lennox Mlilo, said.

He said instead of complaining the entrepreneurs should be busy working out solutions to challenges facing the people.

A Standard Chartered Bank senior official, Mr Mthabisi Moyo said entrepreneurs should use the resources they have to start businesses. “When we talk of doing business do not think big, just use what you have. For example, washing cars in the streets does not require educational skills and a lot of money as capital,” said Mr Moyo.

He donated R1 000 to the entrepreneurship toolbox initiative saying he wanted to see what business the participants will start when he returns for the next workshop in three months. — @pridesinstinctz.