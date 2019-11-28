Mthabisi Tshuma, Chronicle Correspondent

ZANU-PF Bulawayo Province has started fundraising for the 18th Annual People’s Conference to be held at Goromonzi High School in Mashonaland East from December 10 to 15.

The provincial fundraising committee, which includes senior party members and youths, has hit the ground running in a bid to achieve the expected target.

The province is expecting to raise $500 000 and has put a very strong, able and youthful committee to achieve the target.

Bulawayo provincial fundraising committee chairman, central committee member, Cde Charles Chiponda, said they have started sensitising members and the Bulawayo business community on the need to make the conference, which is expecting 7000 delegates, a success.

He said the committee was optimistic that the target would be met. “The success of the conference will be based on the support received from our stakeholders in Bulawayo in particular and the country at large thus we are calling on support from everyone.

“As a province we have started embarking on various fundraising activities which we hope are going to bring good results,” said Cde Chiponda during a fundraising meeting at a city hotel on Tuesday.

“Our fundraising strategy focuses on raising funds from companies, individuals’ supporters, sympathisers and party members. It is on this premise that as a province we are appealing for donations whether in cash or kind.”

A provincial fundraising dinner is expected to be held on December 6 at a venue to be announced.

Speaking at the same event, Zanu-PF Politburo member Cde Absalom Sikhosana urged the whole nation to rally behind the conference as this is where the party deliberates on national issues.

“I am calling on the entire Bulawayo community to support this noble cause as this is where the party goes to deliberate on issues that concern the nation as a whole.

“I have confidence in the provincial committee that they will meet the target,” said Cde [email protected]_mthire.