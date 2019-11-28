Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

FOOTBALL legend, Zenzo Moyo, has tipped Caps United midfielder Joel Ngodzo to take the Soccer Star of the Year crown after being selected one of the country’s best 11 players yesterday.

Moyo said Ngodzo, one of the three players who were in last year’s 11 finalists, has an edge over other players because of Caps United’s title charge.

The others are Ngodzo’s Caps United teammate Phinias Bamusi and Highlanders goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda.

Former Chicken Inn striker and the league’s leading scorer with 14 goals, Clive Augusto, who is now in the books of the South African club Maritzburg United, Evans Katema of Dynamos who scored seven goals for Mushowani Stars before joining DeMbare midseason, ZPC Kariba’s Ian Nekati, FC Platinum’s Never Tigere, Ralph Kawondera of Triangle United, Wellington Taderera of Black Rhinos and TelOne midfielder, King Nadolo, complete the finalists.

Nadolo who joined TelOne from South Africa during the midseason, has been a vital cog in his club’s quest to fight relegation.

“I think credit goes to the panel of selectors for what I believe is a fair and sober selection. The players that have been chosen did well and like in any selection, there are some who will not be happy with the outcome but to me I feel it’s fair. Look, Josta (Ngodzo) has done well inspiring Caps United to a strong title challenge, which is the flagship of the country’s football. You have your Ariel Sibanda who has done well to keep 16 clean sheets, Never Tigere of FC Platinum and they are still in the Caf Champions League. It’s good to also recognise Triangle United’s Ralph Kawondera who did well for club and country, participating in the Caf Confederation Cup,” said Moyo.

The former Highlanders striker also noted that most of the players selected were regular scorers at their teams but, however, said defensive players should have been considered as well. “Look, one will also argue that the voting patterns show that selectors went for mostly goal scorers but what happened to those who defended and created scoring opportunities for them? I think the worldwide trend of rewarding goal scorers only has been felt. Hopefully, next time the selectors will consider defenders, defensive midfielders and those who create chances,” said Moyo.

Ngodzo has 10 goals, Dynamos’ Katema is on 12 goals of which seven were scored when he was with Mushowani Stars during the first half of the season.

Taderera is the second highest scorer for Black Rhinos with five goals, two behind Moses Demera who failed to make it into the list.

Kawondera, according to PSL, has nine goals, Dube is on seven goals, Augusto left Chicken Inn with 14 goals, while Tigere has banged five goals for FC Platinum.

Goalkeeper, Ariel Sibanda, a frontrunner for the goalie’s award, has scored four goals while Bamusi and Nekati are yet to hit the back of the net this season.

Some of the players that had a good season but failed to make it into the final 11 include Chicken Inn’s pair of left back Xolani Ndlovu and midfielder Tichaona Chipunza, Highlanders central defender Peter Muduhwa, veteran striker Ralph Matema of Yadah, Dynamos’ right back Emmanuel Jalai, Kelvin Madzongwe from FC Platinum, Manica Diamonds’ defender Lawrence Masibera, Harare City’s Ishamel Wadi with 10 goals and Highlanders’ defensive midfielder Nqobizitha Masuku.

The others are Method Mwanjali of Caps United whose season ended prematurely because of injury and TelOne’s right back, Marvelous Chigumira. — @ZililoR.