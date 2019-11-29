Michell Zvanyanya, Chronicle Reporter

MORE than 190 learners in Mbalabala have started accessing secondary education at a nearby school after the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) yesterday commissioned Mbalabala Secondary School to promote access to basic education in the area.

The school which is situated just a few metres from the Zimbabwe School of Infantry in Mbalabala comes as a relief to the community where learners had been travelling about 10km to access secondary education due to absence of nearby schools.

Addressing delegates during the official opening of the school yesterday, ZNA Chief of Staff Quarter Master Staff, Major General Hlanganani Dube said the army through the Zimbabwe National Army Schools Welfare Trust (ZNASWT) intervened in the construction of the school to alleviate the plight of the learners following a request from the community.

He said the army partnered with the Mbalabala community, Baker’s Inn, G-Tel and other stakeholders in the corporate community to make the construction of the school possible.

Maj Gen Dube commended the stakeholders for collectively harnessing their resources to construct classroom blocks each with the support of the ZNA Zimbabwe Engineers Corps, saying it is part of their corporate social responsibility to foster development in poor communities.

He commissioned three classroom blocks and another block sponsored by G-Tel is still under construction.

“You may agree with me that no one is more cherished in this world than someone who lightens the burden from others, particularly from the less privileged members of society. The community of Mbalabala was experiencing a great challenge as there was no secondary school nearby and students had to travel long distances to access secondary education. The community then requested the ZNA to assist by constructing a secondary school here at the Zimbabwe School of Infantry to alleviate this challenge and bring development to the area,” said Maj Gen Dube.

“The plight of this community was alleviated by the intervention of the ZNA through the ZNASWT, other stakeholders such as Baker’s Inn, G-Tel, the Mbalabala community and other partners who contributed immensely towards the success of this project. The celebration of this event is a milestone achievement by these organisations who constructed classroom blocks each as their corporate social responsibility some which are being commissioned today. It’s my pleasure to inform you that another classroom block which was sponsored by G-Tel is still under construction and will also be commissioned after completion.” – @michellzvanyanyan2