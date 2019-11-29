Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

SIX teams will compete in the third edition of the Bridging Youth through Soccer (BYS) Academy Under-16 tournament at Plumtree High School tomorrow.

Thekwane, Embakwe, Marula, Tshankwa and two BYS Academy teams will compete in the tournament founded by United States-based Warriors’ fringe player, Lucky Mkosana.

The footballer, who decided to set up the academy and stage an annual tournament whose objective is to create opportunities for the underprivileged youths in Plumtree to showcase their talent, will not be present at this year’s edition, but will follow it on social media with his American partners.

“The academy partnered with an American academy called Rush, with over 32 000 players globally. Rush is an international sports organisation focused on the development of soccer players around the world. Rush will assist with the implementation of BYS tournaments and offer greater opportunities for international sponsorships and also redistributing equipment donations to BYS players and other teams in the community,” said Mkosana.

“BYS aims to continue building relationships and partnerships in the US that share the same vision. In this year’s tournament, six teams, totalling over 100 players, will have an opportunity to shine and compete in front of guests, stakeholders, sponsors, and coaches.

“Our partners and potential sponsors that can’t make the trip to Zimbabwe will have a chance to watch the tournament footage and we will also share it with schools and academies in the US.

“We are not just giving BYS players a platform, but other schools and academies around Plumtree town, the home of BYS Academy,” he said.

Winners of the tournament will get a trophy and medals, with individual award winners getting grocery vouchers to be redeemed at Plumtree Bakery, Supermarket and Wholesale, which is among BYS Academy sponsors.

All participants will get T-shirts, with Rush Academy sending sports equipment to be distributed among participating teams as well as the Bulilima and Mangwe communities. – @ZililoR