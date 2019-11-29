Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE curtain comes down on the Zifa Bulawayo Province Division Two League tomorrow morning with the top four teams jostling for the first two slots that guarantee Division One football next season.

Leaders, Bulawayo Chiefs, will face fourth-placed Sabona Mzilikazi at Emakhandeni, while second-placed Quality Foods face third-placed Bantu Leopards at Nketa 8 grounds. With six points separating the top of the table team and the fourth-placed side, all sides have a chance to finish inside the top two.

Chiefs have 56 points from 29 games, while Quality Foods are three points behind with 53 points. Bantu Leopards are third with 52 points and Sabona Mzilikazi follow with 50 points.

It promises to be a thrilling finish to what has been a competitive league season.

Chiefs just need a draw against Sabona Mzilikazi to win the league title, while the winner between Bantu Leopards and Quality Foods will be promoted.

Quality Foods will seek to utilise home advantage to upset visiting Bantu Leopards.

Bantu Leopards boast of a young side with vastly talented players such as Mthokozisi Msebele, Mongameli Tshuma, Mthabisi Zondo, Thubelihle Dube and Caesar Dube. The side is coached by legend, Chipo Tsodzo.

Fixtures

Bulawayo Chiefs vs Sabona Mzilikazi (Emakhandeni), FMSA Umguza vs Mountain Climbers (Luveve High), Chicken Inn vs Mthwakazi (Njube Desert), White Birds vs Bhekeni Celtics (Marisha), Nabals vs How Mine (Crescent), Quality Foods vs Bantu Leopards (Nketa 8 ground), Mpopoma Pirates vs Khami United (Bango), Lobengula Stars vs East Rovers (Lobengula)

Table

P W D L F A PTS

Bulawayo Chiefs 29 17 5 7 53 52 56

Quality Foods 29 14 11 4 50 31 53

Bantu Rovers 29 14 10 5 69 50 52

Sabona Mzilikazi 29 15 5 9 43 33 50

Chicken Inn 29 14 7 8 48 36 49

How Mine 29 14 6 9 49 42 48

Nabals 29 12 6 11 39 41 42

Bhekeni Celtics 29 11 7 11 44 37 40

Mthwakazi 29 12 4 13 33 43 40

FSMA Umguza 29 9 9 11 49 47 36

Khami United 29 10 6 13 39 44 36

White Birds 29 8 8 13 40 50 32

Lobengula Stars 29 8 7 14 38 48 31

Mpopoma Pirates 29 7 7 15 33 52 28

East Rovers 29 4 11 14 33 51 23

Mountain Climbers 29 5 7 17 38 61 22