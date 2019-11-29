Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

AWARD-winning house music DJ Skaiva says the only way for his music to be appreciated is to take it to the high-density suburbs where the people are.

So as part of efforts to promote his music, he said he will be launching his nine-track EP titled Testify at KoMpofu shops in Bulawayo’s Luveve 5 suburb during a Kasi Outdoor Experience this Sunday.

The outdoor experience being organised by BMS Tshisanyama in conjunction with Rebellious Suhnz will have more entertainment from the likes of Khotwane Hikwa, Nitefreak, Renovation Boyz, Rebellious Suhnz, House Militia, MduSevan, Apollo & Boyzn Ishunz.

Skaiva’s EP which was released in October was produced under House Rebels Records. It has tracks Baleka featuring Paulla Paloma, Umcebele with Hwabaraty, Mudiwa with Ashley, Ijongosi, Time to wait with Joy and Rakeem, Nemis, Inkomo Zabantu with Lord Skeelz, Zwakala with Sugar Shane and Mawiza and lastly Mpopoma Soul.

The Imali Yeqolo hit-maker said he hopes that people from the high-density area, who are hungry for entertainment, will turn out in their numbers.

“This show is part of efforts to promote my EP and my other music to people who don’t party in the city that often. Those who’ll come to the Kasi Outdoor Experience will be entertained well and also get to know my music,” said DJ Skaiva.

He said when he was approached by BMS Tshisanyama and Rebellious Suhnz to partner for the Chillaz Sessions, he agreed without thinking twice as their idea made sense.

“There’s a movement called BMS Tshisanyama in conjunction with Rebellious Suhnz who are doing the Chillaz Sessions on Sundays. They approached me to perform for their first edition and I agreed as I’m on a quest to promote my music.”

Some bars in the city centre, the DJ said, were not willing to partner local artistes, something which also prompted him to take his music to the high density suburbs.

“Most of the bars in town weren’t forthcoming with helping me promote the EP. They’ve excuses whenever we approach them as they say ‘we can’t play too much house music’, or the bar is for Zimdancehall or R&B only,” said a concerned DJ Skaiva.

Other than the performance this weekend, DJ Skaiva has various gigs lined up for the festive season with one in Plumtree on December 7, his birthday party on December 14 at the Red Café and a slot at the Bulawayo Shutdown December 28.