Chronicle Reporter

GOVERNMENT is working on availing special buses to transport children to school and back in response to a request by junior Parliamentarians.

Bulawayo Provincial Affairs Minister, Judith Ncube, said pupils need special buses so that they arrive at school and return home on time.

In a speech read on her behalf by Mrs Agnes Makoni, a deputy director in her office during the 4-H Zimbabwe Foundation organised debate on challenges faced by school pupils, Cde Ncube said an efficient transport system for school pupils was crucial.

Junior Parliamentarians and pupils from 10 schools from Bulawayo participated in the debate.

Minister Ncube said Government was committed to upholding the children’s rights hence it was working on addressing their concerns.

“We believe that for a country to have a brighter future there is need to guarantee the liberties and rights of our young people. In Zimbabwe the youths have not been left out but there has been direct involvement of young people through the junior Parliament. The issues they have raised at provincial level which include the availing of special school buses for school pupils will soon be addressed,” she said.

Minister Ncube said young people should take agriculture seriously because it was the backbone of Zimbabwe’s economy.

She said she was happy that through the 4- H Zimbabwe Foundation, children had taken keen interest in the country’s development.

“I’m delighted that as youths you have taken it upon yourselves to raise awareness on the evils of corruption. It is a vice that needs collective effort to address. This initiative by 4-H Zimbabwe Foundation to equip the young generation with the right mind-set, is progressive and should be encouraged,” she said.

Minister Ncube said Government on its part was committed to fighting corruption hence the many arrests that include high profile individuals

She said the establishment of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission was proof enough that Government wants to rid the country of corruption.

“ I have noted that your organisation introduced the concept of school gardens as a way of generating an interest in agriculture. Such kind of programmes will go a long way in complementing Government efforts to promote agricultural production. I have also noted that the founder of 4-H Zimbabwe Foundation is a serious farmer who got an award as a National Young Champion Farmer of the year 2019 and the Board Chairperson – Mrs Wendy Madzura won the best woman in Agriculture for 2019. These are the kind of people we need as a nation who have passion for agriculture at a young age,” said Minister Ncube.

Founding director of 4-H Zimbabwe Foundation Mr John Muchenje said his organisation wants to change the young people’s perception of farming as a career.

“We are starting school gardens working with Agritex and other Government departments to impart agricultural knowledge,” he said.

During the debate Christian Brothers College were the overall winners and walked away with a trophy and $1 200 while Sizane High School and Gifford High School came second and third respectively pocketing $800 and $500.