Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

Oasis Downtown nightspot in Gweru is undergoing renovations in order to create space to accommodate live shows ahead of the festive season and the opening of the Midlands State University (MSU) first semester next year.

The club is mostly patronised by MSU students during weekends before they head out to other clubs like Bowls and The Barn.

Downtown proprietor, Nhlanhla Dube said after realising that patronage at their spot had declined, they decided to spruce it up in preparation for the festive season.

“I’ve been in this field for quite a while now, so I noticed that there was something lacking in the club. I decided to construct a stage so that the spot accommodates live shows so that we host more live events and lure patrons,” said Dube.

Other than sprucing up the inside, Dube said the club’s outdoor space which has braai facilities will also get a facelift.

He said once the renovations are done by mid-December, the club will go the extra mile of giving up-and-coming artistes a platform to market their brands.

“There’s nothing soothing in life like seeing a talented youngster flourish and all this can be achieved if we, as bar proprietors, give them that platform they’re yearning for. By doing so, we’re not only making them benefit individually, but helping grow the country’s music industry.” – @mthabisi_mthire.