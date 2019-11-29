ZOL’s data line has been topical for a while now and the most frequently asked questions we’ve received include coverage areas and supported devices.

We now have a list of supported devices and at the time of writing it looks like this:

Samsung Xiaomi iPhone Huawei Oppo GTel Nokia LG Sony Asus Galaxy A2 Redmi 7 5C Y5 Lite F11 x5 Mini 1 G4 Xperia C5 Ultra Zenfone Zoom Galaxy A5 (2016) Redmi K20 Pro 5S P20 Reno Zoom X6 Mini 2.1 G5 Xperia M5 Galaxy A5 (2017) Redmi Note 7 6 Plus P20 Pro F1s x7S 3 G8 (ThinQ) Galaxy A7 (2017) Redmi Note 7 Pro 6S Psmart (FIG-LX2) A5s x7 Plus 4 Nexus 5x Galaxy A7 (2018) Redmi Note 7S 7 Mate 8 F11 Pro x6 Pro 5 Galaxy A8 (A530) 2018 Redmi K20 8 P9 Reno 10x Zoom Mx5 6.1 Galaxy A10 Redmi 7A 10 P10 5 Youth a737_Xplora Z 7 Galaxy A20 Redmi Note 3 11 Galaxy A30 Redmi 6 Pro Galaxy A50 Pocophone F1 Galaxy A70 Mi 9 SE Galaxy J8 (J810F) Mi 9 Galaxy A40 Black Shark 2 Galaxy A60 Mi A2 (Mi 6X) Galaxy A80 Mi 8 lite Galaxy A9 Galaxy J5 prime Galaxy J2 pro Galaxy J5 pro Galaxy J6 model (J600F) Galaxy J7 neo Galaxy J7 prime Galaxy M10 Galaxy M20 Galaxy M30 Galaxy Note 8 Galaxy Note9 Galaxy S7 Galaxy S7 edge Galaxy S8 Galaxy S9 Galaxy S9+ Galaxy S10+ Galaxy S10e

If you have a supported device that’s not on the list, add it in the comments sections and will add it to our table and make it more extensive.