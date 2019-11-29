ZOL’s data line has been topical for a while now and the most frequently asked questions we’ve received include coverage areas and supported devices.
We now have a list of supported devices and at the time of writing it looks like this:
|Samsung
|Xiaomi
|iPhone
|Huawei
|Oppo
|GTel
|Nokia
|LG
|Sony
|Asus
|Galaxy A2
|Redmi 7
|5C
|Y5 Lite
|F11
|x5 Mini
|1
|G4
|Xperia C5 Ultra
|Zenfone Zoom
|Galaxy A5 (2016)
|Redmi K20 Pro
|5S
|P20
|Reno Zoom
|X6 Mini
|2.1
|G5
|Xperia M5
|Galaxy A5 (2017)
|Redmi Note 7
|6 Plus
|P20 Pro
|F1s
|x7S
|3
|G8 (ThinQ)
|Galaxy A7 (2017)
|Redmi Note 7 Pro
|6S
|Psmart (FIG-LX2)
|A5s
|x7 Plus
|4
|Nexus 5x
|Galaxy A7 (2018)
|Redmi Note 7S
|7
|Mate 8
|F11 Pro
|x6 Pro
|5
|Galaxy A8 (A530) 2018
|Redmi K20
|8
|P9
|Reno 10x Zoom
|Mx5
|6.1
|Galaxy A10
|Redmi 7A
|10
|P10
|5 Youth
|a737_Xplora Z
|7
|Galaxy A20
|Redmi Note 3
|11
|Galaxy A30
|Redmi 6 Pro
|Galaxy A50
|Pocophone F1
|Galaxy A70
|Mi 9 SE
|Galaxy J8 (J810F)
|Mi 9
|Galaxy A40
|Black Shark 2
|Galaxy A60
|Mi A2 (Mi 6X)
|Galaxy A80
|Mi 8 lite
|Galaxy A9
|Galaxy J5 prime
|Galaxy J2 pro
|Galaxy J5 pro
|Galaxy J6 model (J600F)
|Galaxy J7 neo
|Galaxy J7 prime
|Galaxy M10
|Galaxy M20
|Galaxy M30
|Galaxy Note 8
|Galaxy Note9
|Galaxy S7
|Galaxy S7 edge
|Galaxy S8
|Galaxy S9
|Galaxy S9+
|Galaxy S10+
|Galaxy S10e
If you have a supported device that’s not on the list, add it in the comments sections and will add it to our table and make it more extensive.
