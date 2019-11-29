Sharon Buwerimwe, Court Reporter

A 32-YEAR-OLD nurse from Bulawayo was allegedly gang raped at knife point by armed robbery suspects who broke into her house in Cowdray Park when she was home alone.

Promise Mpunzi (24) and his accomplice who is still at large allegedly sexually abused the nurse before robbing her of cash and property worth more than $ 3 670.

Mpunzi’s accomplice was only identified as Mpofu.

Yesterday, Mpunzi pleaded not guilty to rape and robbery before Western Commonage magistrate, Ms Gladmore Mushove.

He was remanded in custody to today for continuation of trial.

For the State, Ms Samantha Gubede said on August 29 this year at around 1AM, the woman was sleeping at home alone when the suspects allegedly broke into her house.

“The complainant was woken up by unusual movements within the house after the accused persons had forced open the locked door to gain entry. The woman switched on a torch on her cellphone to check what was happening. “The accused persons threatened her with a knife and covered her face with a black plastic bag,” said Ms Gubede.

“The accused persons took the woman’s handbag that had particulars, cash, a 32-inch television set, cell phone, Kango steam iron and Ecco DVD player. Before leaving her house, they dragged the woman into her bedroom and raped her.”

The nurse said there was no electricity when the robbers broke into her house.

“I heard noises of people trying to break into my house and I switched on my torch. Before I could do anything two men were already in my bedroom,” said the woman.

She said she pleaded with the men to use protection when raping her.

“The accused ordered me to lie on my stomach facing down, I pleaded with them to use protection when raping me and they replied using Shona saying, ‘Unopenga unofunga kuti handingashandisi condom vanhu vachirwara kudai’, (You are mad, you think I can fail to use a condom when so many people are ill these days) and took turns to rape me,” she said.

The value of the stolen property is $3 670 and nothing was recovered. – @sharonbuwe