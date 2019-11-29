Sharon Buwerimwe, Court Reporter

A MAN from Bulawayo has been arrested for allegedly threatening to burn a woman’s house and a bar where she works after she allegedly directed police officers who wanted to arrest him to his house.

Nigel Matengo (38) from Entumbane suburb allegedly threatened to burn Ms Erica Msindo (38)’s house and the bar using petrol.

It is alleged that Matenga was a serial thief in the suburb and police were looking for him. When Ms Msindo directed police officers to his home, Matenga became angry and threatened to burn the bar.

Matengo pleaded not guilty to two counts of threats of violence before Western Commonage magistrate, Mr Urgent Vundla.

He was remanded to December 4 for continuation of trial on $200 bail.

For the State, Ms Sibekithemba Dube said on November 22 this year, Matengo allegedly threatened to burn Ms Msindo’s house and the bar where she works.

“At around 8AM, the accused person entered Zothile Sports Bar in Entumbane suburb armed with an okapi knife and poured five litres of petrol on the floor,” she said.

“On count two, the accused person proceeded to the complainant’s place of residence and threatened to burn her inside her house accusing her of sending police officers to his place of residence.”

Ms Msindo said Matengo also threatened to stab her with an okapi knife.

“The accused person is dangerous, he threatened me at the bar. He also went to my place looking for me and threatened to set fire to my children who were inside the house.

“When he came to my workplace, he threatened to stab me with an okapi knife and poured petrol on the floor. I panicked and I immediately called the police,” she [email protected]