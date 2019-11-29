Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

NOMINEES for the third edition of the Skyz Metro FM awards are set to be unveiled tonight at The Vista club after the nomination process ended yesterday.

Skyz Metro FM’s station manager, Godwin Phiri, said the awards ceremony will be held in Bulawayo on December 20 at a venue to be advised with the voting process set to commence immediately after the unveiling of nominees.

“As has become tradition, the awards are a celebration of the amazing musical talent that helps to define Bulawayo and the Matabeleland region. Voting will begin immediately after the announcement of the nominees and as usual, we expect the awards to kickstart the festive season,” read the statement.

Phiri urged the station’s listeners to start preparing to vote adding that they are impressed with the submissions made as they show that the city’s artistes are on the right track.

“There’s no better way to get into the holiday mood and we now want to call upon artistes and their followers to be active in voting because the voice of the people will go a long way in determining the winners.”

He added that artistes will compete in 14 categories, Best Imbube/ Acapella song, Best Afro soul song, Best Maskandi/ Mbaqanga song, Best Tshibilika/ Rhumba song, Best Urban fire song, Best Gospel song, Best Metro Urban song, Best Hip Hop song, Best House/ Gqom song, Best Breakout star, Best Male, Best Female, Ingwebu People’s Choice-Best Male, Ingwebu People’s Choice- Best Female, Ingwebu People’s Choice-Song of the year and Best Music Journalist.

Jah Prayzah, who is billed to perform at the Homestead Conference Centre later tonight alongside axe-wielding Madlela Skhobokhobo and Gwanda’s Master Zhoe, has indicated that he will likely grace the event to support the city’s artistes.

The Skyz Metro FM awards were introduced in 2017 and in their inaugural event, they set the city alight. Zinja Ziyamluma were the biggest winners and for the second edition, songstress Novuyo Seagirl and Zinjaziyamluma walked away with two awards each.

After a successful showcase of the Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards this year, Skyz Metro FM are in for a litmus test that will determine which awards ceremony will be labelled the best this year. – @mthabisi_mthire