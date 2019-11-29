Sikhumbuzo Moyo, in Khartoum, Sudan

FC Platinum general manager Joseph Mususa yesterday assured the Zimbabwean ambassador to Sudan, Emmanuel Gumbo, that they will this evening rise to the challenge and do the nation proud when they take on hosts Al Hilal in a Caf Champions League Group B opener.

The match kicks off at 9PM at the Al Hilal Stadium here in Khartoum.

“Come hell, come thunder we will prove to Africa that we deserve to be called champions, as our slogan says,” said Mususa.

Pure Platinum Play paid a coutesy call on Ambassador Gumbo at his official residence ahead of their Champions League mini league opener this evening.

“On behalf of the club, I want to thank you Your Excellency and the entire staff for this gesture, I take this time to assure you Sir that we will do our best, we play like warriors and we will display total football. We will not fail you and the whole nation. We realise that when you are here you represent the President of Zimbabwe who is also our Patron,” said Mususa adding that if Al Hilal was underrating them, then they will be in for a huge surprise.

Ambassador Gumbo said it was pleasing that the Zvishavane-based side had paid him a coutesy call and urged the boys to grind a result tonight.

“Under international law this place is your residence as Zimbabweans and when you are here in Sudan you are the ambassadors. I am sure you remember Edward Sadomba, he was a true ambassador here and I urge you to be like him.

“Tomorrow we will be with you in the stadium, yes we will be few but you will certainly hear our voices and indeed you shall see our national flag. Put on your best behaviour, you are likely to be provoked, disappointed by certain decisions or actions from the hosts but never lose sight of your ambassadorial role,” said Amb Gumbo.

He said he had no doubt that the Zimbabwean champions will find the target, “however when you score please do not remove your shirt”.

“Those become unnecessary cautions which turn to haunt the team in future games, celebrate after scoring but not by removing your shirt,” said Gumbo who said he once played for Gwelo United in the Midlands.

Pure Platinum Play held their last and final training session at the match venue last night.