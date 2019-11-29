Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

ZAPALALA Supermarket is sponsoring this year’s edition of the Tomasik Junior Tennis Tournament which gets underway in Bulawayo today.

The four-day tournament is being held at Emakhandeni Tennis Club, Josiah Tongogara Primary and BAC courts, with over 80 players participating.

Participants between the ages of 13 and 18 are also drawn from Plumtree and Gweru, and are competing in the singles and doubles action.

The annual event started in 2017 and is now recognised as one of the major tournaments in the country, as it’s on the Tennis Zimbabwe calendar.

The tournament seeks to promote tennis and serves as part of the selection process for the team that will represent the region at the junior provincial championships in April 2020.

“As Zapalala, we are honoured to support the Tomasik Tennis Tourney. This is an act of social responsibility where Zapalala is ploughing back into the community through sport. This is just the first step we have taken. We are definitely taking the competition to a higher level,” said Zapalala Supermarket chief executive officer, Lloyd Turner.

“This is a move that will help nurture young talent in the Matabeleland region, as sport develops communities and creates irreplaceable friendship. We are confident that this act will help in developing young talent that will put the country and our brand in the limelight. We will continue to sponsor such events going forward.”

The Tomasik Club recently made changes to their hierarchy with Michael Mlambo being appointed head coach, while Khumbulani Thembo is now the administrator and Glad Khanye heads the academy. – @innocentskizoe