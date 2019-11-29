South African rapper Nasty C brought rare moments to students at various Harare schools that he toured this week as part of promotional activities for his Ivyson Tour.

The young musician toured several schools that included Roosevelt, St John’s, Heritage, George Stark, Vainona, Oriel Boys, Oriel Girls, Prince Edward, Churchill, Dominican Convent, Cornway and Allan Wilson.

Nasty C was accompanied by South Africa-based Zimbabwean rapper King 98 and they staged outstanding performances at the schools.

Students at the schools went wild and sang along to Nasty C’s songs during the performances.

The school visits were a precursor to the Zimbabwean edition of Nasty C’s Ivyson tour that started in South Africa earlier this year.

The closing show of the tour will be held at Pabloz Car Park in Harare on December 21 when Nasty C will share the stage with King 98.

Local hip-hop artistes Stunner, T Gonzi, Takura, Kikky Badass, Gemini Major, Tellaman and Rowlene will also be part of the Harare show.

Proceeds from the show will go towards charity with a huge chunk being channelled to Alfred Dondo Foundation that takes care of the disadvantaged.

Nasty C and King 98 have formed a good combination that has seen them rocking stages regionally.

In South Africa, the Ivyson tour took the two young musicians to Cape Town, Durban, Bloemfontein, Tshwane and Johannesburg.

Speaking after touring the schools, Nasty C said he was impressed by the reception he got from students.

“It was a great tour. We got amazing reception from the students.

They enjoyed our songs and the atmosphere was ecstatic at all the schools,” said Nasty C.

The local tour is being organised by Impala Car Rental, which was also responsible for the familiarisation visit to schools.

A spokesperson of Impala Car Rental said their partnership with Nasty C was growing.

“We have been working together for a couple of years and our relationship is growing stronger with each project.

We are glad that Nasty C will conclude his Ivyson tour in Zimbabwe.

“It is also humbling that he has agreed to be part of fundraising activities for Alfred Dondo Foundation,” he said.