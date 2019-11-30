Andile Tshuma, Chronicle Reporter

BRIGADIER General Josephat Kudumba is the new commander of One Infantry Brigade headquartered at Khumalo Barracks in Bulawayo and takes over from Brigadier General Augustine Chipwere who has been redeployed to the Zimbabwe Defence Forces Headquarters in Harare.

Speaking during the handover takeover ceremony yesterday, the Chief Witnessing Officer, Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) Commander Lieutenant General Edzai Absalom Chimonyo, said the resilience and sacrifices of security forces is highly appreciated and has not gone unnoticed.

He said he would continue engaging Government through the Defence headquarters for an improvement in the conditions of service.

Lt Gen Chimonyo said security forces must be conversant with the prevailing situation in the country characterised by shortages of both financial and other resources in all Government departments.

He said the current situation requires a high level of innovation and commitment.

“As Commander Zimbabwe National Army, I am aware and seized with the challenges affecting this and other formations such as the provision of adequate accommodation as well as improve conditions of service for our troops.

“Efforts are underway to address a wide range of these challenges and we will not rest until they are addressed to the satisfaction of the organisation,” Lt Gen Chimonyo said.

“Let me once again remind you that discipline is the hallmark of every military activity and as such you should shun all tendencies of indiscipline such as abuse of military uniform, corruption, extortion, theft of army rations, robbery, and abuse of social media. It is incumbent upon you to continue raising the formation flag high in order to conform to the set standards.”

Lt Gen Chimonyo commended Brig Gen Chipwere, who had been at the helm of One Brigade from November 1, 2015 to April 23 this year.

He said the Brigadier General, a veteran of the liberation war and a founding member of the ZNA, had shown commitment, dedication and passion to work for the country from the time he joined the liberation struggle in 1975.

Lt Gen Chimonyo said Brig Gen Chipwere was leaving One Infantry Brigade after posting a number of achievements for the Brigade and the surrounding communities during his tour of duty.

“I would also want to applaud the outgoing Commander for his tireless efforts in playing a professional supervisory role and overseeing the demining operations in Lusulu North where more than 5 000 square metres of land was cleared of land mines thereby making available land for economic and social use.

“He also maintained sound bilateral relations with our neighbours, South Africa and Botswana and kept the fire burning through constantly and consistently hosting bilateral sports games with Botswana annually on a rotational basis including border control operations with both countries,” he said.

Lt Gen Chimonyo described the incoming commander, Brig Gen Kudumba, as an accomplished leader with credentials that prove his commitment to serve the nation.

He said the incoming commander was an equally seasoned and experienced general officer, a veteran of the liberation struggle, a founder member of the ZNA, a polished trainer and an academic.

Lt Gen Chimonyo said it is important for ZNA members to note that serving during this critical phase of redefining the country’s new vision requires “all of us to visit the old oath that we took on attestation for the renewal of selfless commitment to duty and unwavering loyalty to the Republic of Zimbabwe.”

“In this regard I want to urge you to remain a disciplined Formation whose professional conduct will be useful in the safeguarding of our image that has recently been soiled in the public eyes from a few mishaps during our involvement in trying to restore sanity when the security of the nation was being threatened by some malcontents within our society,” said the ZNA commander.

In his outgoing speech, Brig General Chipwere thanked the staff of the brigade for diligence, hard work and thanked the community and corporate sector for their support.

“I consider myself privileged to have had these officers, men and women under my command. I wish you the best in your tour of duty as Commander 1 Infantry Brigade,” he said.

In his acceptance speech, Brigadier General Kudumba commended 1 Infantry Brigade for its record of excellence and said he would seek to create opportunities out of challenges lying ahead.

“I will endeavour to maintain a brigade that is well disciplined, in good shape, and an envy of the Zimbabwe National Army. I will do my best to maintain the standards that 1 Infantry Brigade attained over the years and also go a step further,” said Brig Gen Kudumba. — @andile_tshuma