Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Boxing Federation in partnership with GISSA Promotions will today play host to the inaugural Petros Masiyambumbi Amateur Boxing Memorial tournament at Homestead Conference Centre.

The tournament is set to attract more than 200 boxers from around the country’s 10 provinces as well as the Zimbabwe National Army.

The pugilists will contest in the flyweight, bantamweight, light-welterweight, lightweight, middleweight, light-heavyweight, heavy and super heavyweight categories.

Clubs set to participate in the event include ZNA, Air Force of Zimbabwe, Nketa, Sikhulile, Lobengula, Bulawayo West, Victoria Falls Academy, Gweru City Council, Chegutu, Chabwino, Prince Edward, Mbare High, Hwange and Gwanda Boxing Club.

One of the major bouts is the clash between experienced Tashinga Manyika from ZNA and Bulawayo’s Thabani Ndlovu.

Charles Manyuchi is expected to grace the occasion alongside officials from the Sports and Recreation Commission and Sports Ministry.