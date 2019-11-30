Ronald Mashinga, Sports Reporter

EIGHT football and netball teams will congregate for today’s Bulawayo Christian League (BCL) tournament.

“The games will be played at two separate venues. Netball will be at Raylton Sports Club, while soccer will be played at Crescent Sports Club,” said BCL chairman Lawrence Chataika.

Football teams that will compete in today’s event are House of Prayer Generation (HOPG), Catholic, Sput, Bakers Inn, First Mutual Life, Zimbabwe National Water Authority, Zimbabwe Bank and Melly Mine.

Grace Christian Church, Victory Fellowship, HOPG, Flying Stars, Mpopoma Church of The Nazarene, St Patrick’s, Zion Christian Church and Zion Apostolic Church will contest in the netball event.

The tourney is running under the theme “Celebrating 10 years of existence”.

“This year is special as we are celebrating 10 years of being an organisation that has grown and managed to develop stars and athletes in the game of football. The tournament also comes at the end of our soccer league season, as we are trying to use soccer and netball as powerful tools for evangelism to win many souls to Christ.” Chataika said.

Flying Stars were crowned winners of the BCL after a 0-0 draw with Victory Fellowship last week.