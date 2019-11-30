Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

The old adage that once bitten twice shy should act as an eye-opener for Vuzu party goers who have once been victims of consequences whether good or bad, as next week, we welcome the final school holidays for 2019.

It is better to be safe than sorry and it is high time Bulawayo regained its internationally acclaimed beauty with Vuzu parties just but a thing of the past.

In an attempt to stem the tide of Vuzu parties, the nation has united to warn pupils not to take advantage of the festive season to abuse alcohol and drugs.

Vuzu parties are gatherings of mostly teenagers without adult supervision in private spaces for purposes of binge drinking, drug abuse and engaging in risky illicit sex among other nefarious activities.

Recently, Bulawayo Provincial Education Director (PED) Mrs Olicah Kaira said the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education will not fold its hands while children engage in the parties and urged them to watch soccer rather than to be found on the wrong side of the law.

“I’m calling on all learners in Bulawayo Metropolitan Province not to make Christmas a time of disaster where they are seen taking alcohol and drugs. This is not for you, time will come for you to choose such things when you are adults.

“We don’t want to promote early child marriages and teenage pregnancies. We have youth centres in our communities so they can even go for soccer matches not Vuzu parties,” said Mrs Kaira.

With the high beer prices, a “full course” Vuzu party might need plus or minus $2 000. The big question is where would teenagers get such kind of money if not through stealing from their parents or mugging innocent individuals.

Yet for just a mere $20, one can gain entry to the football stadium.

It may seem to be humdum to some Bulawayo teenagers, but the message is “don’t sail out farther than you can row back”. Getting out of juvenile delinquency after having been exposed to it for quite some time may be quite difficult and in some cases, may lead to the untimely demise of one’s potential in life.

Police in Bulawayo and other stakeholders have gone the extra mile of initiating an anti-Vuzu parties campaign to schools as they believe arresting the youngsters is not the ultimate solution in dealing with their wayward behaviour.

Saturday Leisure this week took to the streets and observed with concern the loitering around town, mostly Form 4 and Upper Six students who had just finished their examinations. Affected streets include Liberation Legacy Avenue (former 8th Avenue) and Fife Street, Bulawayo Centre and City Hall car park among other places.

Yes, it may be boring to stay at home all day considering the unavailability of electricity sometimes, but that should not be a getaway ticket to land at a Vuzu party.

Thokozani Sithole said: “As a parent who has a child who is at boarding school, I have a feeling that we’re headed for another disaster as these kids mill around the city during holidays.

“The issue needs to be dealt with so as to avoid the Vuzu parties at all costs,” said Sithole.

Adonis Moyo hopes that the high beer prices will help to curb the parties. He also urged police to deal with those selling cheap, fake and illegal alcohol substances.

“Another good thing is that the beer prices are high and too much for these kids to sustain. The police only have to deal with those selling cheap and fake liquor as they are landing in the wrong hands,” said Moyo. Another concerned individual hailed the Education Ministry for its campaign against the parties.

“It was high time the Ministry got involved in this issue and we hope they will keep their word of ensuring all these unlikable features in our youngsters are dealt with,” said Yvonne Ncube. — @mthabisi_mthire.